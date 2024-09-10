Latest
Okay, Take Two …

By
|
September 10, 2024 9:02 p.m.
9:55 PM: Trump’s definitely not going to be a strongman and his character witness is Viktor Orban.

9:54 PM: They say you’re a disgrace. Wow.

9:48 PM: So Trump spent his time saying that Nancy Pelosi did January 6th.

9:44 PM: So I’m going to say that energy answer wasn’t great for Trump. Good lord.

9:37 PM: I keep hoping she’ll say one thing and then she doesn’t. But she says something better. She’s hitting her points.

9:33 PM: Obviously Afghanistan is a good issue for Trump. It is what it is. But Trump’s getting angrier and angrier. It’s visible.

9:29 PM: She’s just baiting him and he’s taking the bait. He’s hitting points he wants to certainly. But he is reacting to her.

9:23 PM: JD made a crunchy sound after Don threw him under the bus.

9:21 PM: Harris’s response on abortion was literally perfect.

9:20 PM: There are technical points I was hoping Harris would hit on abortion. But what she’s actually doing is much better. “Trump abortion bans”.

9:18 PM: This is a good example of a case in which his furry and fast talking could give the appearance of coherence. But it’s all nonsense. I’m listening now to the abortion answer. It just sounded like jibberish.

9:14 PM: She’s spinning him in the circles. I’m not trying to be over-optimistic. But every exchange so far is her pressing a point that is important to her campaign and he’s responding and often with a fugue of nonsense.

9:11 PM: She’s driving this debate so far.

9:08 PM: Harris started a bit nervous, a touch wobbly. But she’s hitting the points she needs to hit. She’s making him respond. That’s what I’m seeing so far.

9:01 PM: Why is he calling him “President Trump”. He’s the former President. He’s not Prsident.

Okay, let’s do this.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
