Latest
17 hours ago
Progressives Are Very Excited About ‘Vibes Candidate’ Tim Walz
1 day ago
The Democrats’ Secret Weapon
5 days ago
The Man Behind Project 2025’s Most Radical Plans
6 days ago
After Winning In Arizona, Election Deniers No Longer See A Problem With The Results

Ok I Actually Need Your Help Here

By
|
August 7, 2024 2:04 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Have you been planning to contribute to our TPM Journalism Fund drive but haven’t had the chance? We’re now in the second half of the drive. It’s always the hardest slog, the part when it seems like we may not reach the goal we need to reach. Can you take a moment and make a contribution today if you’ve been considering it? I would, we would really appreciate it. It’s a key part of what keeps TPM going strong. It keeps us ready for whatever is next. It’s super easy to do. You can just click right here. Any amount truly helps and we absolutely put your dollars of support to good use.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: