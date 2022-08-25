Prime Only Members-Only Article

Oh Good Lord, What?

By
|
August 24, 2022 8:29 p.m.

My God it’s been a while since I’ve seen this level of journalistic force-feeding of self-wompery to what may be embarrassingly compliant Democrats. Politico Nightly is just out noting that even skeptics now recognize the demise of Roe profoundly reordered the trajectory of the 2022 midterms. And this is …. wait for it, terrible news for the Democrats! Wait, what? When I saw the headline (“Post-Roe political regrets sink in”) I figured this was about electorally focused Republicans having some misgivings about defying the views of solid verging on overwhelming majorities who wanted to keep the Roe status quo. But no, it’s Democrats who are crying in their beer because they didn’t anticipate the anti-Dobbs backlash enough a year ago and didn’t get referendums and propositions on ballots in every state.

