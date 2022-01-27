The most important thing about the federal judiciary today is that it has been thoroughly corrupted by the judicial right. But there are other important things. And one of them is the capture of the federal judiciary by the elite legal academy. There was a time in our history when it was expected and frequent for elected politicians to be placed on the Supreme Court. Indeed, some of the best and most influential justices came out of the political world.
Of Course It’s Fine for Biden to Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman
Representation for political participation is as American as Apple Pie.
January 27, 2022 2:59 p.m.
