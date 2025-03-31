Latest
Inside Cory Booker’s Plan To Disrupt ‘Business As Usual’ On The Senate Floor
Trump’s WH Directly Fires Two Prosecutors In Stunning Escalation Of War On DOJ Independence
DC Circuit Decides Supreme Court Already Overturned Its Own Precedent And Just Didn’t Tell Anyone
Trump Order Includes Provision That Could Punish States For Not Ceding Authority Over Election Admin To DOJ

Nuclear Regulatory Commission “Terminates” Union Agreement

March 31, 2025 7:38 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

At roughly 6 p.m. ET this evening the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) sent out a notice to employees on a commission intranet/internal hub that “the NRC has terminated the NRC’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).” The notice has yet to appear in an agency-wide email. The message cites the President’s March 27th, 2025 Executive Order purporting to cancel union contracts across a broad swath of the federal workforce. As you’d expect, it’s all heading to the courts.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
