Noting Developments

By
|
March 4, 2020 6:30 p.m.
King County, Washington sends a detailed list of advisories to residents of the county recommending various social distancing practices to slow the spread of the virus. If you’re familiar with social distancing practices, nothing is terribly surprising: people with elevated risk (by age or medical conditions) should avoid large assemblages of people, recommending remote work where possible. Also an update on active cases in the county.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
