From Nathan Gonzales in Roll Call …

“With a combination of Republicans’ self-inflicted wounds, slow recruiting, or suburbs continuing to shift against the president, Democratic chances of winning improved in a dozen House races in recent weeks. Those rating changes include:”

Arizona’s 6th (David Schweikert, R) Solid Republican to Likely Republican

California’s 25th (Vacant, D) Likely Democratic to Solid Democratic

Illinois’ 6th (Sean Casten, D) Lean Democratic to Likely Democratic

Illinois’ 13th (Rodney Davis, R) Tilt Republican to Toss-up

Iowa’s 2nd (Open; Dave Loebsack, D) Toss-up to Tilt Democratic

Iowa’s 4th (Steve King, R) Lean Republican to Tilt Republican

Michigan’s 8th (Elissa Slotkin, D) Tilt Democratic to Lean Democratic

Michigan’s 11th (Haley Stevens, D) Lean Democratic to Likely Democratic

Minnesota’s 1st (Jim Hagedorn, R) Lean Republican to Tilt Republican

Minnesota’s 2nd (Angie Craig, DFL) Lean Democratic to Likely Democratic

New Hampshire’s 1st (Chris Pappas, D) Lean Democratic to Likely Democratic

Virginia’s 2nd (Elaine Luria, D) Tilt Democratic to Lean Democratic

The full article is here.