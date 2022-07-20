Latest
Nota Bene 7.20.22

By
|
July 20, 2022 8:37 a.m.

* I wanted to note for your attention that the full slate of fake Trump electors in Georgia for the 2020 election have now gotten “target letters” (sub req) from the office of Fulton County (Atlanta) District Attorney Fani Willis. A target letter doesn’t guarantee someone will be indicted. But it generally means, be ready to be indicted.

* Another number in a collection of data points that don’t fit the standard narrative about the 2022 midterm: Democratic Senate candidate are wildly out-raising their GOP competitors among small donors (less than $200). That margin will likely be largely made up by big donors. But it’s still providing a significant advantage for Democrats and belies the narrative about flagging enthusiasm.

* Arizona Democrats are trying to use abortion politics to reclaim control (sub req) of the state Senate and even the state House, as well as other key state and local race. (Abortion is now mostly banned in the state, though there is still a court process over whether a 158-year-old territorial ban will be reinstated.) “Every political office up for election this year has an opportunity to impact this issue in one way, shape or form,” said state Sen. Martin Quezada, who’s running for state treasurer. In a video conference, Quezada appeared with Sen. Raquel Terán (who is also the head of the state party) and others to make their case. Terán flagged this site, defendchoice.org, which is put up by the DCCC and gives people ways to impact the choice issue in their states by working on local and congressional races.

* Truly stunning numbers. Over just the last 22 months public approval for the US Supreme Court has fallen from 66% to 38%. Almost wilder, in just the last four months approval among Democrats has fallen from 52% to 15%. That’s what a fatal loss of institutional legitimacy looks like.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
