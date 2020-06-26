Latest
Not Long Ago. Not Even Past.

By
|
June 26, 2020 11:23 a.m.

We should remember that until quite recently — just about a year ago — Harriet Tubman was scheduled to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. It wasn’t just an idea. Much of the work and preparation had already been done. But the plan was canceled because it made President Trump mad.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
