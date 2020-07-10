Not Just Die or Survive

Most of us know that with COVID and many other diseases there is seldom a clear binary division between died and went back to life as though nothing had ever happened post-recovery. One of the things that has increasingly driven my news interest and personal concern are the many studies showing how many people who survive critical or severe cases of COVID face permanent disability or organ damage or other lifelong diminutions of health and quality of life. There are also many people who have mild or moderate cases of COVID, now dubbed “longhaulers”, who get the disease but don’t clearly get better. Weeks or months later they’re still experiencing many symptoms or new symptoms or a changing parade of new and old. Doctors don’t seem clear whether these are lengthy recovers or permanent damage. You’ve probably seen the number of studies that show a limited but still non-trivial number of patients who suffer various neurological symptoms or what could well be permanent brain damage.