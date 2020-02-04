Latest
Not Complicated

February 4, 2020 10:47 p.m.
That was not an easy speech to watch. But as political strategy it was clear cut. It was likely effective for that strategy. The White House sees 2020 as a base election and seems relatively unconcerned with expanding its political coalition. The plan is to electrify his existing coalition and perhaps grab some undecideds with an image of a proud, traditionalist nation surrounded by foes. Guns, Rush Limbaugh, ending the horror of abortion, immigrant murderers – all the touchstones of Trumpism.

What did you think?

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
