Latest
6 hours ago
Hundreds of Jan 6ers Are Hoping For Big DOJ Payday
10 hours ago
‘No State’ Can Afford To Mitigate GOP Budget Cuts, and ‘That’s the Point’
2 days ago
DOJ Opens Door To Stripping Citizenship Over Politics
2 days ago
Obscure But Painful Reconciliation Package Cuts You May Have Missed

Norms, Shnorms

By
|
July 3, 2025 7:32 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Late this afternoon Social Security Administration sent out an email, seemingly to all recipients, cheering the passage of the President’s “Big Beautiful Bill”.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: