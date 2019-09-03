Nope. Biden Shouldn’t Be Apologizing

I notice that a number of people are saying Joe Biden is making a big mistake not being more contrite or apologetic about jumbling facts in that story he’s told about soldiers in Afghanistan. But I’m pretty sure they’re wrong. His dismissal of the whole issue, politically at least, is the right decision.

To be clear, I’m not saying Biden should be the nominee at all. Biden is clearly this guy. He tells yarns. They’re seldom self-laudatory. They always contain some moral he’s trying to convey. But they’re yarns. The exact facts may be jumbled. He’s that guy. He’s definitely not going to stop being that guy, not at 76 and probably not at any prior point in his life. So he just has to be himself and go with it.

Otherwise, he’ll be apologizing for it for as long as he’s in the race. It will become an “issue” for him. Media critics will decide they have buy-in for it as an issue because he’ll have confirmed it is an isuse. It will never end. He’ll get someone else’s name wrong. He’ll say someone was a Marine when they were Army. Or whatever else.

Candidates need to be exactly who they are and stand or fall on that basis.