31 mins ago
Walz Shows His Real Guy Roots As He Skewers Republicans’ Definition Of Freedom
1 day ago
‘The Next 77 Days’: Dem Speakers Urge Voters To Not Get Complacent
2 days ago
Republican State Officials Do Trump’s Election Denying Prep Work For Him
2 days ago
Democrats Remind Voters What Normal Looks Like 
  • Night Three
    By
    |
    August 21, 2024 11:49 p.m.

    My only take tonight is that I feel confident that Kamala Harris made the right decision picking Tim Walz. Walz…

  • Kennedy Out?
    By
    |
    August 21, 2024 3:23 p.m.

    If you haven’t seen, just in the last hour or so there are indications that RFK Jr is planning to…

  • Booooooom!!!! Thank You, Folks
    By
    |
    August 21, 2024 10:17 a.m.

    Well, there it is. We just flew past our goal of raising $500,000 in this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund…

  • Hey Now!!! We’re Going to Make It!
    By
    |
    August 20, 2024 10:09 p.m.

    We are down to under $35,000 $31,000 $12,000 $10,000 before we hit $500,000. We’re in the final countdown. I’m trying…

