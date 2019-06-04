Latest
2 mins ago
‘Extremely Past Due’: Trump Campaign Still Owes $470K To El Paso For February Rally
4 mins ago
With Trump Order Barring WH Docs, Hicks Turning Over Campaign Docs To Congress
54 mins ago
GOP Mayor Said Wyoming Gov Cursed At Her, Was ‘Threatening’ In His Body Language
edblog

NHS ‘On the Table’

By
June 4, 2019 9:32 am

The US Ambassador to the United Kingdom created a minor stir a few days ago when he said the NHS (the British national health care service) would be “on the table” in a trade negotiation between the US and the UK after Britain leaves the EU. President Trump just got asked about this and confirmed it. But it wasn’t clear that he knew what the NHS is.

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: