New York State Update

By
|
March 10, 2020 1:05 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has announced a “containment zone” in New Rochelle, New York, a suburb of New York City. He is also deploying the state National Guard. It’s not quite as dramatic as the wording suggests. They are creating a one mile radius around the synagogue which is the epicenter of the outbreak. Within that area they’re closing schools and banning large public gatherings. The National Guard will be deployed for cleaning and to ensure the delivery of food and necessities to people in quarantine. Most infections in New York state are in this single community.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
