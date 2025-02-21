New NIH Chief Sends We Love Bobby Email to NIH Staff

A wild email out this afternoon from Acting NIH Director Matthew J. Memoli. On its face it’s an “upward and onward, we’ll get through this” letter. But along the way you have these notes like “when this transition is behind us, NIH may look different.” Yep, probably so.

He then explains that Bobby Kennedy Jr. believes deeply in NIH’s mission. As I told an NIH employee a short time ago, the claim that Kennedy believes deeply in NIH’s mission is probably a bigger hit to morale than saying we’ll all be out of a job in a month. But not to fear, says Memoli: “We will have many opportunities to demonstrate our value to Secretary Kennedy in the coming weeks and months.”

Memoli is not a Trump outsider appointee. He’s been at NIH for years. But he came to public attention in 2021 for his opposition at NIH to vaccine mandates. So presumably that’s why he got the nod to serve as acting director.