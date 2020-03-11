New Feature

As you can see in the footer of this post and every Editors’ Blog post for the foreseeable future we’ve added a section of critical links about the COVID-19 Crisis. There are some key, canonical information sources I’ve already added which you can see below (you need to click through to the full post). I’ll be adding more and cycling ones in and out going forward. Some will be important articles; most will be key data sources as opposed to particular news reports. I will try to keep the list short because my goal is to keep the key information sources at your fingertips, ready at hand.
