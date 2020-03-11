New Feature

Latest
By
|
March 11, 2020 1:14 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

As you can see in the footer of this post and every Editors’ Blog post for the foreseeable future we’ve added a section of critical links about the COVID-19 Crisis. There are some key, canonical information sources I’ve already added which you can see below (you need to click through to the full post). I’ll be adding more and cycling ones in and out going forward. Some will be important articles; most will be key data sources as opposed to particular news reports. I will try to keep the list short because my goal is to keep the key information sources at your fingertips, ready at hand.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

My Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists,  Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around  the world)

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the US)

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
