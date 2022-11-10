Listen To This: Senator Elect John Fetterman (D-PA)

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate break down election results from a night that was decidedly not a red wave.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate break down election results from a night that was decidedly not a red wave.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here
Democratic strategists Simon Rosenberg and Tom Bonier were the two most prominent voices telling us for weeks that the 2022…
John Fetterman’s Pennsylvania Senate run turned out to be one of the most high-stakes, closely watched and — for many…
One of the clearest takeaways from the 2022 midterm was that Trump-backed candidates did quite poorly. Meanwhile Ron DeSantis chalked…