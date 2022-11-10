Latest
4 hours ago
McCarthy’s Already Facing MAGA-Sized Hurdles In Front Of Speaker Ambitions
1 day ago
America Starts To Reject Election Deniers
1 day ago
Five Things That Surprised Us On Election Night
1 day ago
Peltola Jumps Out To Early Lead As Counting Continues

Listen To This: Senator Elect John Fetterman (D-PA)

By
|
November 10, 2022 4:11 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate break down election results from a night that was decidedly not a red wave.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here

Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: