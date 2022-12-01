Latest
8 mins ago
House Judiciary GOP Deletes Pro Kanye-Trump Tweet After Rapper Says ‘I Like Hitler’
45 mins ago
Cicilline Drops Out Moments Before Dem Leadership Vote, Clyburn Elected Assistant Leader
4 hours ago
Ex-Girlfriend Comes Forward On The Record With New Violent Allegations Against Walker
21 hours ago
What’s The Upshot Of Herschel Walker’s Residency Issues?

Listen To This: Ghost of Congress Yet To Come

By
|
December 1, 2022 12:00 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the to-be Republican House in disarray and Donald Trump getting punked on his own turf.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: