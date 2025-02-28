Latest
New DOGE/Elon Threat Email Incoming

By
|
February 28, 2025 10:56 a.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth just sent an email to all Pentagon civilian employees informing them that OPM/DOGE will be sending a new “accomplishments” demand email on Monday March 3rd. Unlike the earlier guidance which requested DOD employees “pause” and not reply to the first “accomplishments” demand email, they now must reply with their 5 bullet points of accomplishments within 48 hours. “Non-compliance may lead to further review.”

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
