New DOGE/Elon Threat Email Incoming

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth just sent an email to all Pentagon civilian employees informing them that OPM/DOGE will be sending a new “accomplishments” demand email on Monday March 3rd. Unlike the earlier guidance which requested DOD employees “pause” and not reply to the first “accomplishments” demand email, they now must reply with their 5 bullet points of accomplishments within 48 hours. “Non-compliance may lead to further review.”
Latest
37 mins agoSpeaker Mike Johnson Is Living In A DC House That Is The Center Of A Pastor’s Secretive Influence Campaign
20 hours agoCongress Turns To Stopgap As GOP Tries To Spin Dems’ Separation Of Powers Request As ‘Unreasonable’
2 days agoDOGE Gains Access to Confidential Records on Housing Discrimination, Medical Details—Even Domestic Violence
2 days agoDOGE Cites ‘DEI,’ LinkedIn Profiles It Doesn’t Like In Killing Off HUD Contracts
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|February 28, 2025 10:45 a.m.
New survey data out from Navigator research shows the profound public concern and anger over the cuts in the Musk…
-
|February 28, 2025 9:53 a.m.
There are two good, big feature pieces out from the Times and the Journal this morning about the origins and…
-
|February 27, 2025 10:32 p.m.
If you are a recently fired federal employee, we want to give you a free, one-year membership to TPM. This…