Need Your Help With This

You’ve blessed us with a very solid start to this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. The challenging part is the second half of our way toward our goal of raising $500,000 this year. We’re currently at $287,886, so just over $12,000 from hitting the 60% benchmark. We really need your help getting to $300,000 today. If you’ve been thinking about contributing, it would be a great help if you could do it today. I get delaying, keep meaning to — that’s my main pastime. So if you could just take a moment right now and click here, we’d truly appreciate it. If you’re a member, you don’t even have to take out your wallet. Just a couple clicks. Super easy. Thank you in advance.
Latest
4 hours agoConsul Warns Mexicans Must Take ‘Extreme Precautions’ in Florida as ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Leads to Diplomatic Tensions
22 hours agoJudge Bars DHS From Detaining Abrego Garcia After His Release From Criminal Custody
6 days agoCECOT Family Members Rejoice and Worry as Relatives Finally Leave El Salvador
6 days agoRepublicans Pass Trump’s Rescissions Package, Blindly Letting Exec Branch Claw Back Billions
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|July 24, 2025 12:14 p.m.
A friend asked me recently: how is it that MAGA is so over the top about finding out which rich…
-
|July 23, 2025 6:29 p.m.
I’ve told you before about my kind of love/hate feelings about Tom Edsall, longtime reporter for The Washington Post, who…
-
|July 23, 2025 8:00 a.m.
If you’ve been reading TPM for awhile, you may already know that our organization can shift on a dime. We…