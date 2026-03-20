Need 25 More Tonight!

Can we do it? We need 75 more membership sign ups by the end of the weekend to keep on track to meet our goal in this year’s Annual TPM Membership Drive. We’ll need at least 25 more tonight to manage that. If you’re not currently a member, now’s the time. I know it’s easier to delay, figure you’ll do it later. But can you do me this favor? Just take a moment right now, ninety seconds tops and sign up. Just click right here. We need your help to get this done.