Government Executive: “The Veterans Affairs Department is requiring all employees working on its plans to slash tens of thousands of workers from its rolls to sign non-disclosure agreements, an unusual move that has prevented supervisors from sharing basic information with staff.” Link
Latest
8 hours agoJudge Rejects Trump’s Vision Of An All-Powerful Presidency In Blocking Chunks Of His Election Order
1 day agoTrump’s DOJ Is Taking Cues From MAGA Influencers And Conspiracy Theorists
2 days agoTrump’s Acting EEOC Chair Hires Christian Conservative Activist Who Sued The Agency
2 days agoInside The Fight To Return The Other Men Trump Sent To CECOT
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|April 24, 2025 9:22 p.m.
Question: I’m looking for examples of Medical Schools which may just have received a letter from the Justice Department demanding…
-
|April 24, 2025 8:42 p.m.
This isn’t terribly surprising, given the broader budgetary situation at American universities, particularly in the sciences and biomedical research specifically….
-
|April 24, 2025 6:35 p.m.
Let’s review some recent events. The White House (yes, technically the GSA guy and the two lawyers) sent that letter…