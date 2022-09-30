Prime Only Members-Only Article

Musings

By
|
September 30, 2022 1:26 p.m.

It’s interesting to step back sometimes and consider the possible big pictures of our times. These connections won’t be new to many of you. They’re not to me, as far as they go. But it’s been clarifying and helpful to me nonetheless. Today we have our on-going battle over democracy and authoritarianism in the US. The UK is in its latest stage of its on-going national self-immolation. Italy has just elected its first far-right government since Benito Mussolini’s rise to power in the early 1920s. Russia, which has made itself into the international clarion of rightist, revanchist nationalism, is stumbling through a succession of largely self-inflicted catastrophes in its war of choice in Ukraine.

