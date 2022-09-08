Latest
Music To My Ears

By
|
September 8, 2022 4:32 p.m.

Wonderful news that the DOJ has decided to appeal Judge Cannon’s farcical decision is making clear that it cannot be that case that a former President “can successfully assert executive privilege to prevent the Executive Branch itself from reviewing and using its own records.”

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
