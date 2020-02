Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson (right) waves to a cheering throng in Chicago's International Amphitheater as then-President Truman steps aside after introducing the Democratic Presidential candidate for 1952. Stev...

Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson (right) waves to a cheering throng in Chicago's International Amphitheater as then-President Truman steps aside after introducing the Democratic Presidential candidate for 1952. Stevenson was chosen by the party's third ballot of the National Convention.

