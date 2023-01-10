Prime Only Members-Only Article

More Thoughts About Jan 8th

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. - Brazilian police used tear gas Sunday to repel hundreds of supporters of... Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. - Brazilian police used tear gas Sunday to repel hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed onto Congress grounds one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration, an AFP photographer witnessed. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
January 10, 2023 2:54 p.m.

The Post’s Ishaan Tharoor has an interesting run-down of differences and similarities between the events of Jan 8th in Brazil and Jan 6th two years ago. The fundamental difference, which any expert would have told you in advance, is the role of the Brazilian military and security services. Less than forty years ago Brazil was under military rule. Military rule is not some fantastical dystopia there. It’s the reality that most of the country’s political class grew up in.

The insurrectionists had studied Jan 6th closely. You can see that in so many of the visuals. But there was a key difference. The focus of the insurrectionists plan, in advance and on the day of, was to build support within the military. They camped out around military bases. They tried to build links to military factions. Nor was this some vain hope. It’s generally agreed that the military and security services were and are sympathetic to Bolsonaro. But political sympathy is not the same as a willingness to intervene to overthrow the political order. Tom Shannon, a former US Ambassador to Brazil, told Tharoor: “The Bolsonaro people had really studied January 6 and the conclusion that they came to was that Trump failed because he relied on a mob and that he had no institutional support.” Institutional support being the army and the police.

