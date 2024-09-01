Latest
2 days ago
‘Smoke And Mirrors’: Warren Slams Trump’s Nonsensical IVF Campaign Promise
3 days ago
Georgia County Installs ‘Panic Buttons’ For Poll Workers As Concerns Grow Over New Rules
3 days ago
Army: Thousands of Events Are Held at Arlington. Only Trump Caused an Incident.
4 days ago
Donald Trump Responds To New Indictment With QAnon-Filled Posting Spree

More On PA

By
|
September 1, 2024 10:37 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I have to remind people sometimes I’m almost never sending a message with the reader emails I post or signaling agreement. The the ones I post are not necessarily representative either. That applies to AB’s email from yesterday. I do think Pennsylvania is going to be an epic battle. But I’m more optimistic. Here’s another note from TPM Reader TH

I am not going to dismiss AB’s observations, but I think they’re are reaching an incorrect conclusion. The observation that there is less enthusiasm about Trump is something I’ve noticed as well (in southeastern PA). We were out on my FIL’s boat last wknd and we usually see a number of your stereotypical Trump-flagged vessels. Last weekend? 2. So, again, I buy that wholesale.

Where I disagree is that I do think it is indicative of Trump’s flagging performance. I think we have enough evidence in the polls, as well as historical correlations to enthusiasm gaps and turnout, that it is more likely that the two indicators are pointing in the same direction. In 2016, they were not.

On a related note, my own informal neighborhood polling (Philly burbs swing district that is now ~51/49 blue since 2018 midterms) suggests that Harris has firmed up the support of this voting bloc. They were washy but likely voting for Biden pre-debate, free agents after three debate, and solid Harris now (barring some monumental event).

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Mailer Storm
    By
    |
    September 1, 2024 10:40 a.m.

    To follow up on the post below, I’m not sure I agree with what seems like the relative pessimism, if…

  • More On PA
    By
    |
    September 1, 2024 10:37 a.m.

    I have to remind people sometimes I’m almost never sending a message with the reader emails I post or signaling…

  • Downcast About PA
    By
    |
    August 31, 2024 10:04 a.m.

    From TPM Reader AB … About Pennsylvania. Like you, I think Pennsylvania will be key to the election, and I…

  • The State of the Race
    By
    |
    August 30, 2024 1:28 p.m.

    Just before Labor Day, often treated as the quasi-official kick-off of the presidential election season proper, I wanted to share…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: