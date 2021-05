LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 04: Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks to people gathered to protest against the passage of a mail-in voting bill during a Nevada Republican Party demonstration at th...

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 04: Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks to people gathered to protest against the passage of a mail-in voting bill during a Nevada Republican Party demonstration at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to sue Nevada on Monday after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill mandating that all registered voters in the state be able to vote by mail in the November election to help keep people safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19). Trump accused Sisolak of trying to use the pandemic to "steal" the election after the state legislature approved the bill on Sunday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS