More GOP Lies About Child Rape Story Collapse With Hours

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 07: Todd Rokita, R-Ind., conducts a news conference at the RNC after a meeting of the House Republican Conference, February 7, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 07: Todd Rokita, R-Ind., conducts a news conference at the RNC after a meeting of the House Republican Conference, February 7, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
July 15, 2022 5:11 a.m.

This is getting worse and worse. My colleagues and I noted yesterday that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita had threatened the doctor who treated the 10 year old rape victim from Ohio with investigation, loss of licensure and even imprisonment. This was another effort to shift the story after Republicans at first tried to claim the girl didn’t exist. Rokita suggested that the doctor, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, had failed to file mandated reports with the state about the abuse and the abortion. At least, Rokita claimed, he could find no evidence for any reports. Bernard is an “abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report,” Rokita told Fox News on Wednesday. “We’re gathering the information, we’re gathering the evidence as we speak and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at [Bernard’s] licensure, if she failed to report. In Indiana it’s a crime for … to intentionally not report.”

