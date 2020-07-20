More From Portland

This TPM Reader who we’ll keep anon even for initials gives what I think is helpful context for the larger situation in Portland …

Recent confrontations in downtown Portland and intervention by federal agents capture our attention but obscure broader, extended tensions that shape immediate developments. There have been a series of fatal encounters between Portland police and our minority communities, and these overlie an array of violent responses to people who are mentally ill. These stretch over several years so the George Floyd murder and similar events came not as shocks but as a renewed provocation. This accounts for the persistence and commitment of many Portland protestors. Ironically Portland police and demonstrators have in many respects work out informal “rules of engagement”to reduce property damage, injuries, and arrests only to have federal forces provoke renewed violence, presumably in their effort to dominate the streets.

In addition Portland has seen aggressive encounters between antifa and rightwing shock groups such as the Proud Boys. Portland police adopted tactics intended to minimize direct confrontation but the turbulence of the current situation enables elements of both groups to unleash their enthusiasm for confrontation. Again the protests provide an arena for extending pre-existing conflict and in practice federal action appears intended to prompt such encounters rather than reduce them. There is concern that having unidentified bands snatching civilians into unmarked vehicles will provide cover for shock groups, irregular militias, and others to do the same. Some protestors are beginning to talk about going armed, and while the notion of fighting off a van full of heavily-armed (presumed) feds with a kitchen is more romantic than realistic it sets the stage for an escalation of conflict.

And all of this is in the context of a longstanding conflict between the more liberal, diverse, and generally Democratic Willamette Valley and more conservative, Republican hinterland focused on natural resource exploitation. The Malheur Wildlife Refuge conflict some years ago underscored different viewpoints between those who stress resource development vs. environmental considerations. This two-Oregon perspective stretches back decades and tends to cleave along the militia-oriented right-wing and urban-based antifa divisions. The Bundy family supporters sought to draw on rural/small town armed militias in the Malheur case. As political and economic resources concentrate west of the Cascades those feeling displaced look to outsiders to bolster their place in a state increasingly oriented toward urban, Democratic politics. The critical point is that the current violence is superimposed on longstanding divisions, not merely the immediate crisis in race relations.