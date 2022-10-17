Prime Only Members-Only Article

More Details on the ‘Perla’ Crew

Ron DeSantis
Screenshot/YouTube, First Coast News
By
|
October 17, 2022 9:31 a.m.

The Miami Herald has another richly reported article on the migrant bamboozling operation Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida ran in San Antonio, Texas — the one that left 50 Venezuelan migrants in Martha’s Vineyard and spawned an on-going criminal investigation in Bexar County, Texas. The article is paywalled. So if you’re a subscriber give it a read. If not I want to summarize a few key new pieces of information, drawn mainly from public documents the DeSantis administration has been compelled to divulged under Florida’s sunshine law as well as on-the-ground reporting from the Herald.

