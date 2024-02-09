More Angry Biden, Please

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 10: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room of the White House October 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched the largest surprise attack from Gaza in a generation, sending thousands of missiles and an unknown number of fighters by land, who shot and kidnapped Israelis in communities near the Gaza border. The attack prompted retaliatory strikes on Gaza and a declaration of war by the Israeli prime minister. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Is it frustration? Something deeper, or more shallow? I woke up this morning to see the that the front page of the Times has five stories above the virtual fold. All five were about Joe Biden’s memory, press conference, special counsel’s report. Full news day, I guess. Yesterday I noticed the Times’ Astead Herndon on this on Twitter. He is not some slightly younger version of David Broder. He’s a pretty new entrant to the upper echelon of elite DC news media. I think he graduated from college as Trump’s first campaign was getting underway. But the acculturation appears complete. After Hur’s report dropped he wrote that despite questions about Biden’s age being “the most impt non-Trump issue in this elec[tion]” the DC press corps has “a sorta gentleman’s agreement for the last year to pretend like it’s not. Maybe that ends now”.

Am I taking crazy pills here? Do I have dementia? I think it’s fair to say that at least a third of the political chatter about President Biden for the last year and quite possibly half of it is about the President’s age. But maybe the omerta is about to end? I’m still trying to process the idea that a top Washington reporter really thinks there’s been some can of fix-is-in ban on discussing the President’s age.