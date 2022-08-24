Prime Only Members-Only Article

Missed Opportunity

By
|
August 23, 2022 8:01 p.m.

Just a little note to say that I think the Democrats, paradoxically, are resting a bit on their laurels after a couple weeks of solid news and very encouraging prospects in the Senate. Anger, outrage and motivation coming off the Dobbs decision is high and will remain high. But there are limits on how much that energy will translate into electoral outcomes if no specific, promised and quantifiable outcome is on the ballot, which is to say, Roe and Reform: Add two Senators and hold the House and Democrats will make Roe the law of the land in January 2023. The opportunity is closing.

