Missed Chances

If you look recent polls there’s definitely a drift away from Democrats in a number of key races. The shifts are tiny if you look at the race averages. They may simply be the sloshing back and forth of poll numbers which is essentially noise. My best guess, as I’ve mentioned elsewhere, is that Republicans have gotten back on the airwaves in a number of key races and been helped by a few weeks or ominous economic news – market declines which create a backdrop of disquiet even for people who have little or no direct exposure to equities markets. These things are mostly beyond Democrats and individual Senate candidates control. But what campaigns do control or have some real impact on is what an election is about. And it is always critical to make the election ‘about’ whatever it is on which you have the strongest hand. In this case, for Democrats, that’s on abortion rights.