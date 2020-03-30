Latest
37 mins ago
Fringe Pro-Trump Pastor Briefly Arrested After Flouting COVID-19 Order
2 hours ago
How Private Insurers Have Dragged Their Feet On A Crucial COVID-19 Safeguard
3 hours ago
Trump, Pence Promised Millions Of Tests — So Why Have Less Than 900K Been Used?

Mindboggling

By
|
March 30, 2020 3:57 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

A new estimate from economists at the St. Louis Fed project total COVID-19 Crisis employment reductions at 47 million people. That would translate into a 32.1% unemployment rate. To give some perspective that is significantly higher than the peak unemployment during the Great Depression (24.9%) and wildly higher than anything seen during the Great Recession (10%).

There are some very important caveats. The first is that the author of the study calls it a “back-of-the-envelope” projection – again, known unknowns. Toward the end of the report the author notes that different modeling assumptions produce ranges of unemployment from 10.5% and 40.6%. Which is to say, very high normal to higher than anyone has ever imagined, a big range.

More concretely it does not factor in the impact of the crisis response bill that just became law. That should significantly off-set the numbers. The unemployment insurance provisions should also buoy spending power even for people who are out of work. The final point is that that depth of unemployment is expected to be brief, at least in this study. (I’m less sure of that point.)

For all this though these are stunning numbers that put some estimates to the scale of a truly historic public health and economic crisis.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: