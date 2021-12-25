Latest
Merry Christmas, everyone. (If you don’t celebrate, just let it roll over you.) I want to thank everyone who is a reader of this site and especially our over 33,000 members. You make all this possible and we really cannot thank you enough. I hope everyone has a wonderful day with their families, whether that’s an extended clan or just a special person in your life, and a day full of warmth and free of care.

