Memo on ‘Organizational Restructuring’ at Social Security Administration

A short time ago the Human Resources office of the Social Security Administration sent out what it titled a major “organizational restructuring” of the agency. As one SSA vet put it to me, this is a way to say “we are giving you a chance to leave on your own accord before we fire you.”

“Employees are going to jump at this,” the same person told me.

Memo after the jump.

(The following is a complete copy of the memo, with the exception of a part at the end providing contact info for regional offices)

Subject: Organizational Restructuring – Availability of Voluntary Reassignment, Early Out Retirement, and Separation Incentive Payments to ALL ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES – No Component or Position Exceptions

To: All SSA Employees

PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE NOTICE

Supervisors will ensure all employees under their supervision (including those on extended leave) receive this information.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon implement agency-wide organizational restructuring that will include significant workforce reductions. Through these massive reorganizations, offices that perform functions not mandated by statute may be prioritized for reduction-in-force actions that could include abolishment of organizations and positions, directed reassignments, and reductions in staffing. The agency may reassign employees from non-mission critical positions to mission critical direct service positions (e.g., field offices, teleservice centers, processing centers). Reassignments may be involuntary and may require retraining for new workloads.

VOLUNTARY REASSIGNMENTS

Employees interested in voluntarily being reassigned to a mission critical position should indicate their interest here Reassignment Questionnaire by March 14, 2025.

VOLUNTARY SEPARATION INCENTIVES

Employees who do not wish to undergo the restructuring process may elect to separate from federal service through retirement or resignation. To further support employees considering these options, SSA is offering the following to ALL EMPLOYEES :

VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT (VERA) OR “EARLY OUT”

Availability : VERA is now available to employees in all components and positions, with no exclusions. Please eligibility criteria below.

: VERA is now available to employees in all components and positions, with no exclusions. Please eligibility criteria below. Separation Window: VERA is available from March 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025. Employees not eligible now or who wish to retire later in the year under early out may do so, but may be subject to restructuring activities. Employees who are not yet eligible for voluntary early retirement, but who would like to apply later in the calendar year should alert management of their intent to do so and work with their servicing benefits specialists to process their cases as their dates become due. All eligible employees taking early retirement must separate by December 31, 2025.

VERA is available from March 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025. Employees not eligible now or who wish to retire later in the year under early out may do so, but may be subject to restructuring activities. Employees who are not yet eligible for voluntary early retirement, but who would like to apply later in the calendar year should alert management of their intent to do so and work with their servicing benefits specialists to process their cases as their dates become due. Eligibility: To be eligible for early out, employees must: Have 20 years of creditable service and be at least 50 years of age or have at least 25 years of creditable service at any age (this must include 5 years of civilian service). Must be serving under a non-time-limited appointment Have been continuously on SSA’s rolls at least 30 days prior to January 17, 2025 Cannot be in receipt of an involuntary separation decision for misconduct or unsatisfactory performance.

To be eligible for early out, employees must: Note: Retirement may affect your Federal Health Insurance eligibility. Please contact your Servicing Personnel Office (SPO) with questions.

VOLUNTARY SEPARATION INCENTIVE PAYMENTS (VSIP)

· Availability: VSIP will be available until noon EST on March 14 to all employees electing to separate from service across all components and positions agencywide. VSIP is limited and available on a first come basis. VSIP may be paid for an optional retirement (full retirement age), voluntary early retirement (VERA), or resignation. VSIP is not available to employees who are participating in the Deferred Resignation Program.

· Eligibility:

o Employees must:

§ Be serving in an appointment without time limit;

§ Be currently employed by the Executive Branch of the Federal Government for a continuous period of at least 3 years;

§ Be serving in a position covered by an agency VSIP plan (all SSA employees are covered in the agency plan);

§ Apply for and receive approval for a VSIP from the agency making the VSIP offer; and

§ Not be included in any of the ineligibility categories listed below.

o Employees in the following categories are not eligible for a VSIP:

§ Reemployed annuitants;

§ Have a disability such that the individual is or would be eligible for disability retirement;

§ Have received a decision notice of involuntary separation for misconduct or poor performance;

§ Previously received any VSIP from the Federal Government;

§ During the 36-month period preceding the date of separation, performed service for which a student loan repayment benefit was paid, or is to be paid;

§ During the 24-month period preceding the date of separation, performed service for which a recruitment or relocation incentive was paid, or is to be paid; and

§ During the 12-month period preceding the date of separation, performed service for which a retention incentive was paid, or is to be paid.

· Separation Window: Employees must opt in by March 14 and separate from the agency no later than April 19, 2025. Employees may be placed on administrative leave through April 19, 2025.

· How to Sign Up: Employees must complete the VSIP Sign Up as soon as possible, but no later than March 14, 2025 noon EST. Please let your manager know immediately if you sign up for VSIP.

o Note: Completing the form does not guarantee VSIP.

· Incentive Payment: Payments will be the following amounts for the grade level of your permanent position. All payments are subject to taxes and normal deductions from income. Employees are strongly encouraged to read the rules for VSIP payments.

Up to GS 8 $15,000 GS 9 – 12 $20,000 GS 13 and up $25,000

OPTIONAL RETIREMENT

Employees who have reached their full retirement age may apply for optional retirement at any time. Employees serving under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) should see the OPM eligibility information for FERS, which is generally 30 years of service, plus reaching minimum retirement age. Employees serving under the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) should refer to the OPM eligibility information for CSRS, which is generally 30 years of service and age 55. Additional provisions and options are available for both FERS and CSRS.

RESIGNATION

Employees may resign from federal service at any time. Employees who resign would be eligible for a payout of their annual leave and may be eligible to apply for a Deferred Retirement when they reach their minimum retirement age. Please see the attached table explaining the differences between resignations and retirements and the benefits that would apply.

OBTAINING FURTHER INFORMATION

General retirement information is available on the Benefits Portal. The Benefits Portal also includes information about accessing the GRB Platform, which provides calculators for computing estimated retirement benefits. We strongly encourage employees to use the retirement calculators in the GRB Platform to obtain initial annuity estimates and to request an official annuity computation. You may also contact your SPO (listed below) with questions.