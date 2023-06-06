Latest
1 day ago
True The Vote Leadership Accused of Using Donations for Personal Gain
1 day ago
Republican Presidential Candidates Show What A Dangerous Issue Abortion Is For Them
3 days ago
Former Gun Company Executive Explains Roots of America’s Gun Violence Epidemic
4 days ago
Texas Sets Off Right-Wing Bidding War With ERIC Departure

Meatball Ron One Step Ahead of the Law?

By
|
June 6, 2023 11:41 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

As evidence mounts that Gov. Ron DeSantis was behind the latest migrant trafficking stunt in Sacramento, Bexar County (San Antonio) Sheriff Javier Salazar is recommending criminal charges in last year’s trafficking of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: