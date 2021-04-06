Prime Only Members-Only Article

McConnell, “Serious Consequences” and the Limits of “Woke” Corporate America

April 6, 2021 9:36 a.m.

Mitch McConnell is upping the ante and threatening “serious consequences” for corporations who use their clout against GOP voter suppression bills in states. They should “stay out of politics,” he warns. I discussed the broader issue on Friday as a disjuncture between culture and consumerism on the one hand and apparatus of the American political system on the other. But McConnell’s threat of “serious consequences” demonstrates the hollowness of this debate.

