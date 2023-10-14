Latest
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives to court in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The corruption trial for the New Jersey Democrat and a wealthy Florida eye doctor begins on Wednesday in Newark. The trial will examine whether Menendez was illegally lobbying for Salomon Melgen, who gave him political contributions and gifts including luxury vacations. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 day ago
Meat For A Maimed Skater? New Menendez Indictment Offers Clues To DOJ Focus
2 days ago
Whoever The Next House Speaker Is, He’s Doomed
2 days ago
Feds Slap Robert Menendez With Foreign Agent Charge
3 days ago
A Cash Crunch And Credit Card Spending Spree: Prosecutors Detail George Santos’ Wild Ride 

Maybe This Is Really Going to Happen?

By
|
October 14, 2023 5:49 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

You’re starting to have pretty key members of the House saying the Republicans can’t elect a Speaker. Period. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas said last night that the effort is “hopeless” and that they’ll need Democrats help to end the “fiasco.”

“There’s not a person in our conference, not a person in American that can get 217 votes out of this group.”

I suggested that this might really be a possibility last night. But I’d been thinking that when this really comes under consideration and Republicans start considering what Democrats will require, they’ll sober up and elect a Speaker.

But maybe not?

I’m getting the sense that the events of the last three weeks have created genuinely new realities in the GOP caucus, taken existing tensions and elevated them to levels in which different groups or individuals simply can’t work with each other. I don’t have a close enough read of these people to know if that’s really the case. But I think it’s possible.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: