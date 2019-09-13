Latest
Malevolence and Incompetence

By
|
September 13, 2019 11:23 am
A tranche of emails sheds new light on the chaos surrounding President Trump’s voter fraud commission debacle, the most illuminating and comical parts are real government officials who deal real non-criminal things trying to distance themselves from the commissions work, others not being clear on what it even was or whether it was something intended to look at actual election security issues versus generating propaganda to make it harder for people to vote. Tierney Sneed has the story.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
