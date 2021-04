From TPM Reader MG …

You asked, “What Sense Are You Making of the Post-Trump Era?”

Well, there is simply a mixture of relief and apprehension.

The relief is for the obvious things: The relatively smooth deployments of the Covid vaccines, a steady hand at the helm of state, government doing what the federal government should do, no more intentional twitter eruptions and all of that. Considering where we were on January 20th, it is immensely comforting to be where we are right now.