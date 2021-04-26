Making Sense of the Post-Trump Era #14

From TPM Reader ED …

I was ten when we landed in the US and I’m 60 now. I’ve been a citizen for 40 years and had a great life and career here. All along, I loved and trusted the goodness and fairness of this country in a way that a US born citizen probably can’t relate to. It wasn’t perfect, but it was the best in the world, and I felt lucky and privileged to live and retire here. Like Colonel Vindman exemplified in his testimony, “Here, right matters”. After Trump, I’ll never see the country or its people in the same light again. I’ve been disappointed and disillusioned in US institutions and frankly it’s people. So many voted for him twice! (I blame Fox for that, but that’s another subject)