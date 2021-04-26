Prime Only Members-Only Article

Making Sense of the Post-Trump Era #14

By
|
April 26, 2021 2:50 p.m.

From TPM Reader ED

I was ten when we landed in the US and I’m 60 now. I’ve been a citizen for 40 years and had a great life and career here. All along, I loved and trusted the goodness and fairness of this country in a way that a US born citizen probably can’t relate to. It wasn’t perfect, but it was the best in the world, and I felt lucky and privileged to live and retire here. Like Colonel Vindman exemplified in his testimony, “Here, right matters”. After Trump, I’ll never see the country or its people in the same light again. I’ve been disappointed and disillusioned in US institutions and frankly it’s people. So many voted for him twice! (I blame Fox for that, but that’s another subject)

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
$42/yr
30% Off
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: