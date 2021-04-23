Prime Only Members-Only Article

Making Sense of the Post-Trump Era #10

By
|
April 23, 2021 3:45 p.m.

From TPM Reader IG

This moment has me thinking about the feeling that we’ve been robbed of time. People like to talk about the odd way in which 2020 feels as if it was both endless and just didn’t happen at all. I’ve only recently stopped saying “last summer” when I really mean the summer of 2019. But, the truth is, the whole of the last five years of Trumpism feel this way. If this really is the end of the Trump era then it is still like we just gave away half a decade of our lives to this all-consuming negativity.

