Latest
5 hours ago
‘Team Normal’ Just Looked The Other Way While Alternate Elector Scheme Unfolded
5 hours ago
Trump’s Relentless Election Theft Campaign Took A Deep Emotional Toll, Witnesses Say
11 hours ago
Meet The Billionaire And Rising GOP Mega-Donor Who’s Gaming The Tax System
13 hours ago
Missouri GOP Leader Says He’s Contacted Police Over Bloodthirsty Greitens Ad

Make It Today?

By
|
June 21, 2022 1:23 p.m.

We are now almost 2/3 the way toward our critical goal for the TPM Journalism Fund drive this year. We couldn’t be more grateful. But we need to push on toward that goal of raising $200,000 in this drive. It’s critical. If you’ve been considering contributing or are planning on doing so, please make it today. We’re eager to get back to the reporting and analysis that your support makes possible. If you’ve been planning on it, just take a quick moment and make today the day. Just click right here.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest Edblog
  • A Brutal Day Of Jan. 6 Testimony
    By
    |
    June 21, 2022 5:09 p.m.

    In case you missed it, here is a recording of our Twitter Space. John Light, Josh Kovensky and Matt Shuham…

  • Make It Today?
    By
    |
    June 21, 2022 1:23 p.m.

    We are now almost 2/3 the way toward our critical goal for the TPM Journalism Fund drive this year. We…

  • Tactical
    By
    |
    June 21, 2022 12:56 p.m.

    Let me comment briefly on the TPM Reader responses below on the “tactical” lifestyle, Jan. 6th, mass shootings and more….

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: