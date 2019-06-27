Main Event Blog #3

Latest
at the XXX panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
June 27, 2019 10:12 pm

10:20 PM: Harris’s refusal to stop talking until she’s done talking sends at least as strong a message as the specific things she’s saying.

10:08 PM: That was a remarkable exchange between Harris and Biden. Harris grabbed hold of the debate, pivoted it toward her own personal history, and took it right to Biden in a remarkably aggressive way. She put him on the spot. But he managed to hold his own. He went right back at her, invoked support for the ERA, shepherding the renewal of the Voting Rights Act. She pressed the point that he was essentially making a local control argument about busing, which certainly has a problematic history. I’ll need to go back and listen again to that exchange. And I’m not sure precisely how it will play for either candidate. But it captured both of them, their substance, their strategy. I think they both managed to do just what they’d want for their own strategies, own campaigns. Curious your take.

