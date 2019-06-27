Main Event Blog #2

9:56 PM: I don’t know if it will matter politically. But that was a really good answer on China. Video in a moment.

9:52 PM: Sen. Harris just does not care about your clock. And she pulls it off and comes off well doing it. She knows how to hold the stage.

9:46 PM: Biden is speaking mainly in consensus bromides, things that most Democrats generally agree on. But so far at least he’s managing to hold his own, underline his campaign themes and really prevent anyone from landing a punch on him or really even taking a swing at him.