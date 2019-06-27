Main Event Blog #1

9:35 PM: Harris just bulldozed right over whoever else that was trying to talk and bulldozed through the question itself.

9:29 PM: So I think Williamson just said we need to dig beneath the superficialities of public policy and get down to the substance of slogans. She then said some stuff about the environment causing chronic diseases. (Video on this in a moment.)

Here we are …

Williamson: We need to get past the superficiliaties of public policy and get down to slogans. pic.twitter.com/CPqFHgrjWE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 28, 2019

9:24 PM: Biden’s was a good answer. Whether or not you agree with it in policy terms, he connected on a number of very resonant points.

9:18 PM: Biden is managing so far to not really engage in any of the policy nitty-gritty, not really say anything. Which is the definition of an incumbent/frontrunner campaign.

9:15 PM: I’m struck by how little engagement between the candidates there is so far. Aggressive but all off into the distance.

9:08 PM: That’s a good question, focusing the socialism question on ‘what policies are you talking about.’

8:59 PM: Placeholder for wisdom.